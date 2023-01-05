Members of the public have been given the chance to name a new £120m bridge.

The structure, due to open in the summer, will be the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, and will link the A47 with its port.

The five shortlisted options are: Queens Gate, Kings Bridge, Britannia Bridge, Yare Bridge and Herring Bridge.

Voting, external closes on 31 January and the winner will be announced in the spring.