Public to decide name of town's new £120m bridge
Members of the public have been given the chance to name a new £120m bridge.
The structure, due to open in the summer, will be the third river crossing in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, and will link the A47 with its port.
The five shortlisted options are: Queens Gate, Kings Bridge, Britannia Bridge, Yare Bridge and Herring Bridge.
Voting, external closes on 31 January and the winner will be announced in the spring.
The shortlist was drawn up after 300 suggestions were submitted by the public in a competition held last year.
Conservative councillor Graham Plant, cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure at Norfolk County Council and the Mayor of Great Yarmouth, said the list aimed to "reflect the most popular themes put forward".
"I feel confident whichever name is chosen will be one the town can be proud of for generations to come."
Hugh Sturzaker, chair of the Civic Society of Great Yarmouth said: "The third river crossing will be an important link between the town of Great Yarmouth and the 'mainland' just north of Gorleston which will improve links through the area and the development of the port."
Simon Head, manager of Kingsgate Community Church said: "It was fantastic to see such a great response from the local community who gave a wonderful list of names."
