Ipswich: Dilapidated Tudor building gets new lease of life

A former "dilapidated eyesore" that has stood empty for more than 40 years has been brought back to life.

Ipswich Borough Council, which owns 4 College Street, said a new tenant will move into the building next month.

The Grade II listed property - once a 16th Century merchant's house - was vacated in 1981, damaged by fire in 1992 and purchased by the authority in 2016.

Vital Healthcare Services, which offers care and support for people with learning disabilities and mental health needs, has signed a 10-year lease, the council said.