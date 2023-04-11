Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Leeds have arrested four people on suspicion of murder.

Jamie Meah died in hospital after he and a 16-year-old boy were attacked at the junction of Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday 31 March.

West Yorkshire Police said four men, aged 18, 19, 24 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.

The 16-year-old boy who was with Mr Meah at the time of the attack suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.