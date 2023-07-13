Rarely seen Joshua Reynolds painting to go on show
At a glance
Sir Joshua Reynolds' portrait of the Bishop of Rochester is to go on display
The artwork will be displayed at Rochester Cathedral from 16 July
It is only the third time in 120 years it is on public display
The exhibition is to mark the 300th anniversary of Reynolds' birth
- Published
A rarely seen portrait by renowned artist Sir Joshua Reynolds is to be displayed to mark 300 years since his birth.
The artwork depicts former Bishop of Rochester, Dr John Thomas, and was painted in 1781.
It will go on display at Rochester Cathedral from 16 July until January 2024.
This is only the third time the painting has been displayed in the last 125 years.
Sir Joshua Reynolds is widely regarded as one of the greatest European painters of the 18th Century.
His artwork can be found in many of the world’s leading galleries.
To mark the 300th anniversary of his birth on 16 July the portrait will be displayed alongside some of the regalia featured in it.
"The owner is loaning the painting as he was keen to reunite the bishop with his cathedral in the anniversary year", a cathedral spokesman said.
Dr Philip Hesketh, Dean of Rochester Cathedral, said:
"The story of how this painting came to be exhibited at the cathedral is truly remarkable - definitely a case of divine providence.
"We are thrilled to have this stunning portrait on display and encourage everyone to come and see it while they can."
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk