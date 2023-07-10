One of England's oldest tennis clubs has been served with an eviction notice by its landowners to pave way for housing, officials say.

Badgers Tennis Club opened in 1895 in Kemp Town, Brighton, and has more than 230 members.

Supporters, including tennis great Andy Murray's mother Judy, have rallied to back the club and gathered a petition with more than 2,000 names.

The landowner has declined to comment.