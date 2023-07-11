Teenager arrested after city centre stabbing
- Published
A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing in Newcastle city centre.
Northumbria Police said a man was injured in St Mary's Place, Newcastle, at about 21:15 BST on Monday.
He is in hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries believed to have been caused by a blade, police said.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
A cordon is in place near Newcastle Civic Centre and officers are remaining in the area carrying out inquiries.
Related links
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk, external.