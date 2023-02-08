King and Queen Consort to hand out Maundy money at York Minster

The King and Queen Consort will distribute Maundy money at York Minster in April in the first such service since the death of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The royal couple will attend the minster on 6 April for the traditional service where money is handed out to people in recognition of their work in the church and community.

The royal couple last visited the city in November, when they unveiled a statue to the late monarch.

The Dean of York, the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, said it was an honour the minster had been chosen for the first Maundy service of the new reign.

During the service, which is held annually at a cathedral or abbey in the UK, 74 men and 74 women - signifying the King's age - will be given Maundy money.