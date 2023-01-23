Plans for a locally-led economic partnership for the Oxford to Cambridge "corridor" have been approved by the government.

A pan-regional partnership (PRP) aims to boost investment in the area.

The Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, said having a "strong regional brand" meant the area could compete for "investment on the global stage".

The PRP said it believed that by working together the area could be "greater than the sum of its parts".