Artist's impression released in canal death probe
At a glance
The body of an elderly man was found in the canal near Bramley Fall Woods on 15 January
West Yorkshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death
The force has released an image of what police believe he may have looked like in a bid to identify him and trace his relatives
Detectives working to identify the body of an elderly man pulled from a canal have released an artist's impression of what they believe he may have looked like.
The man's body was discovered in the Leeds & Liverpool Canal near Bramley Fall Woods, in Leeds, on 15 January.
Officers have also released images of the clothing and shoes the man was wearing.
West Yorkshire Police said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death but officers were keen to identify him and trace his relatives.
The man has been described as bald, with white hair on both sides and stubble on his face.
He was wearing a beige jacket, beige trousers, green and brown checked shirt and a blue diamond pattern jumper. He was also wearing brown shoes and a beige scarf and gloves.
Officers also recovered a gold metal Eterna Matic 1000 wristwatch, a 30-year-old A-Z map book and a set of keys with a Spanish keyring, advertising 1990s cigarette brand Terrano.
Det Ch Insp James Entwistle said: “We believe the artist’s impression is a good likeness of the man and, alongside his clothing and personal items, we are hoping someone will recognise him.
“We are keen to identify him to support the coronial process and to trace any next of kin there may be.”
