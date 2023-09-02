Pedestrian dies after being hit by van
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a van in Canterbury.
A white Ford Transit Connect was travelling along the A2050 when it struck the woman in the early hours of Friday, police said.
The victim - who was in her early 70s and from Herne Bay - was confirmed dead at the scene.
She has not yet been named but was wearing a yellow, knitted cardigan and a dark, varsity-style jacket with Yale University printed on the back.
Her next of kin has been informed.
Kent Police are appealing for potential witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
