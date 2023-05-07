Seán Keane, the fiddle player in the renowned Irish folk band The Chieftains, has died.

His family said the 76-year-old died unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports.

The Chieftains reformed last month to perform in Ballina, County Mayo, for the visit of US President Joe Biden.

The Irish Traditional Music Archive described Mr Keane as "one of the greatest ever exponents of Irish traditional music".

Mr Keane joined The Chieftains in 1968 after coming to prominence with Ceoltóirí Chualann and the Castle Céilí Band earlier in the decade.

His career spanned nearly six decades.

"His powerful fiddle playing married technical virtuosity with an incredibly insightful and sensitive understanding of what made Irish traditional music distinctively beautiful," the Archive added in a statement.