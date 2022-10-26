Olympic rower says lake will bring opportunity to county
An Olympic gold medallist said a rowing lake at a quarry site would bring "opportunity" to Worcestershire.
Cemex's proposal to extract an extra 475,000 tonnes of sand and gravel from Ryall North Quarry near Upton, was approved by the county council on Tuesday.
Once completed, planning permission to turn the quarry into a competition rowing lake will go to Malvern Hills District Council.
Rower Alex Gregory said: "It's not just about rowing... it's about getting out in nature."
A rowing lake in the county would boost tourism to the area, as at the moment "the top end of rowing is all in one part of the country, near Reading", Gregory added.
"If we open [rowing] up to more places, the British rowing team and more teams will follow and will go to these places for events, which will bring money into the area."
Gregory, who retired from the sport in 2017, was part of the men's four who claimed gold in Rio 2016 and also won gold at London 2012.
In a statement, Worcestershire County Council said the lake would measure about 1,280m (3,963.2 ft) long.
Its design reflects guidance provided by the World Rowing Federation, and if it goes ahead it would be one of only a handful of racing compliant lakes in England.
Cemex said it would also create ponds, hedges and marshes for wildlifeand it promised the work would not disrupt the Mello and Sunshine festivals, which are held on neighbouring land.