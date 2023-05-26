Man and woman arrested after drugs raid
Two people have been arrested after a drugs raid on a house in which police say a suspect tried to hide some of their stash in the toilet.
Officers raided a property in Serlby Park Drive in Bircotes, Nottinghamshire, at about 07:30 BST on Thursday.
They found "a quantity of brown powder in deal bags believed to be heroin and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis".
A man, 20, and a 49-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers also recovered a "burner phone hidden in a pillowcase" and a large amount of cash placed in a wardrobe and under a mattress.
The force said it also found "a knotted plastic bag in the downstairs toilet bowl", adding further analysis was being carried out on the "suspected drugs inside".
