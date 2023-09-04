A man has denied murdering a woman who died on scrubland in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the site off Freeth Street in Ladywood at about 20:45 BST on 1 August following reports a woman had been stabbed.

Liwam Bereket, 26, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Th accused, Filmon Andmichaen, 30, pleaded not guilty to murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday via video link from HMP Birmingham.