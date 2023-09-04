Man denies murder of woman found on scrubland
- Published
A man has denied murdering a woman who died on scrubland in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to the site off Freeth Street in Ladywood at about 20:45 BST on 1 August following reports a woman had been stabbed.
Liwam Bereket, 26, was confirmed dead at the scene.
Th accused, Filmon Andmichaen, 30, pleaded not guilty to murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Monday via video link from HMP Birmingham.
He is due to appear next on 20 December and a trial date has been set for 20 February next year.
