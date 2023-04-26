A UK-born student trying to flee Sudan says she does not have enough petrol to get to rescue flights.

Samar Eltayeb, 20, from Birmingham, has been sheltering with a relative outside Khartoum since fighting began in the country.

The third-year medical student at Sudan's National University has been waiting to be evacuated to join her parents and siblings in the UK.

"We have have no gas, and the petrol stations are empty," Ms Eltayeb said.