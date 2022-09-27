A busy stretch of road is to receive four new digital average speed cameras to help boost safety in a Bedfordshire village.

National Highways is expected to finish the installation on the A5 through Hockliffe by late Spring 2023.

The speed cameras will cover the entire road which has an existing speed limit of 30mph.

Martin Fellows, National Highways regional director, said the investment will help "improve safety" and reduce the impact of people speeding on the community.