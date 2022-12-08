A man was seriously hurt after being targeted by two robbers - one of which was reportedly carrying a gun.

Essex Police said a man sustained head injuries in the attack, which happened at some point between 23:00 GMT on Wednesday and 00:30 GMT in York Road, Southend-on-Sea.

The force said the man was "removed" from his car and robbed of his watch, wallet and phone.

Part of the road was cordoned off on Thursday for investigation work. Police have appealed for witnesses to get in touch.

