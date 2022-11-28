Free festival needs extra funding as costs rise
At a glance
A free music festival in southern Scotland will require an increase in funding in order to meet rising costs of staging the event.
Youth Beatz in Dumfries returned for its first edition after Covid cancellations earlier this year although one day was cancelled due to bad weather.
A report to Dumfries and Galloway Council's communities committee said the contribution from the local authority would have to increase to allow it to continue.
It said that about £179,000 would be needed compared with the current £160,000.
Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.
Nearly 20,000 people attended the first day of the event this year with the second day cancelled due to forecast high winds.
A council report said it was estimated the festival contributed more than £300,000 to the local economy.
However, it warned that increased funding would be need compared with when the last support package was agreed in 2018.
It said that "inflationary increases" meant the council contribution would have to rise by more than 10% in order for the event to continue in its current form.
Event Scotland, the Scottish government and the National Lottery have given a commitment to fund Youth Beatz for the next three years but it is on condition the council provides match-funding.
The National Lottery support also stipulates that the festival must remain free of charge.