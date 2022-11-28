F﻿ree festival needs extra funding as costs rise

Ella EyreGetty Images

E﻿lla Eyre was among the performers at Youth Beatz this year

At a glance

  • Inflationary increases mean the Youth Beatz festival in Dumfries will need extra funding to continue in its current form

  • T﻿he free event attracted nearly 20,000 visitors to a single day this year

  • T﻿he council is being asked to increase its contribution from £160,000 to £179,000

  • A﻿ report estimates the festival generates more than £300,000 for the local economy

A free music festival in southern Scotland will require an increase in funding in order to meet rising costs of staging the event.

Y﻿outh Beatz in Dumfries returned for its first edition after Covid cancellations earlier this year although one day was cancelled due to bad weather.

A﻿ report to Dumfries and Galloway Council's communities committee said the contribution from the local authority would have to increase to allow it to continue.

I﻿t said that about £179,000 would be needed compared with the current £160,000.

Youth Beatz bills itself as Scotland's biggest free music festival and has been staged in Dumfries since 2009.

P﻿ixie Lott performed in Dumfries before the second day of the festival was cancelled

N﻿early 20,000 people attended the first day of the event this year with the second day cancelled due to forecast high winds.

A﻿ council report said it was estimated the festival contributed more than £300,000 to the local economy.

H﻿owever, it warned that increased funding would be need compared with when the last support package was agreed in 2018.

I﻿t said that "inflationary increases" meant the council contribution would have to rise by more than 10% in order for the event to continue in its current form.

E﻿vent Scotland, the Scottish government and the National Lottery have given a commitment to fund Youth Beatz for the next three years but it is on condition the council provides match-funding.

T﻿he National Lottery support also stipulates that the festival must remain free of charge.

More on this story