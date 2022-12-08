Christmas trees add festive sparkle in Royal Leamington Spa
A parish church has been lit up by 47 festive trees at a town's first Christmas tree festival.
Schools, local businesses, charities and community groups have decorated the trees at All Saints Church in Royal Leamington Spa.
The Royal Leamington Spa Christmas Tree Festival was launched on Wednesday evening, and will be open to the public from Saturday 10 December to Sunday 18 December at the church in Priory Terrace.
The festival has been produced by Charles Craft, with support from Carole Sleight and David Clargo, from Whittle Productions.
"We're all about creating interesting and creative events in unusual places," said Ms Sleight.
"The Christmas Tree Festival is our first project and it's about bringing the community together for a bit of sparkle.
"We have been delighted with the response and the quality of the decorating. I have never seen such creativity in one space."
Councillor Mini Kaur Mangat, Chair of Warwick District Council, was one of the judges at the event.
"When I arrived at the church, I was overwhelmed," she said.
"It has been a really tough job choosing our favourites - just look how amazing they all are."
Father Christopher Wilson, from All Saints Church, said: "This is such a special thing and it's lovely to be able to host it.
"I'm looking forward immensely to seeing people coming in and seeing the trees, and maybe being a little bit uplifted."
