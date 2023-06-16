A teenager who felt unwell due to the heat in the classroom and yard has taken a stand against his school's "unfair " uniform policy.

Oscar, who attends Ysgol Bro Dinefwr in Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, decided to wear his sister's skirt to school instead of trousers.

He said it was "fun and jokes" but he and his peers hoped to prompt a rule change to allow shorts to be worn.

His mum said she was "surprised" by her son's "gutsy" protest.

The school said it is "monitoring" the situation as the hot weather continues.