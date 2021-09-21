A council is being asked to approve an emergency investment to upgrade internet provision at its secondary schools.

Scottish Borders Council signed a multi-million pound deal with global IT firm CGI five years ago to provide its digital services.

However, a report said a £1.7m investment was now needed to improve bandwidth at eight of the region's nine secondary schools.

It said that acting now would save the council up to £3.3m in the long term.

The council report said the local authority's need for fast, capable internet was continuing to increase and schools played a large part in that demand.

It said the original CGI contract was designed to allow for a ten-fold increase in bandwidth to schools.