One of Scotland's oldest hotels - the 257-year-old Grant Arms in the Highlands - has been sold.

Original sections of the hotel in Grantown-on-Spey were built in 1765 and it is a category C historic listed building.

Property firm Graham and Sibbald, which handled the sale, said the hotel's visitors over the years had included Queen Victoria and the present Queen.

The Grant Arms has been bought by an unnamed overseas buyer for a undisclosed sum. The property was on the market for offers over £1.8m.

Former owners BWWC Ltd had run a popular bird and wildlife watching club from the hotel, which is in the Cairngorms National Park.