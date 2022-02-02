Devon’s links to the slave trade are being explored in a new exhibition.

The Royal Albert Memorial Museum and Gallery in Exeter has used objects from its own collection and commissioned new art works for the event called In Plain Sight: Transatlantic Slavery and Devon.

It traces local industries that relied on the trade and the lives of people who benefited from its profits.

The exhibition, which runs until 29 May, "aims to shed light on this hidden history", say organisers.