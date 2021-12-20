Almost 4,000 vaccine doses were given in Guernsey over the weekend.

On Saturday the teams at the vaccination centre and in three GP surgeries delivered the most doses given in the island in one single day since the start of the pandemic.

On Saturday, 1,414 doses were given at the vaccination centre at Beau Sejour with 1,240 given at GP surgeries.

A further 1,244 doses were administered at the vaccination centre on Sunday.

The government tweeted that Saturday was a "very busy morning" at the centre, which was open until 20:00 (GMT), for anyone aged over 18 to receive a booster, three months after their last dose.

Further walk-in clinics have been planned, the government has said.