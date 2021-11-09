Wooden bird bought for £75 belonged to Anne Boleyn
At a glance
A carved oak bird bought for £75 is revealed as having belonged to the second wife of Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn.
Plans are being considered for the piece, belonging to the ill-fated queen and mother of Elizabeth I, to go on display in Hampton Court Palace.
It is thought the bird was "taken from her apartments by a supporter" after Henry VIII ordered all of her property to be destroyed before her eventual execution
- Published
A wooden bird bought for £75 belonged to the second wife of Henry VIII, a Devon antiques dealer has said.
The carved oak falcon, about 21cm sq, belonged to Anne Boleyn, the ill-fated queen and mother of Elizabeth I.
Paul Fitzsimmons, of Marhamchurch Antiques in Buckfastleigh, said he bought it in an auction because "I knew it had something" and it was a "wonderful find".
He has offered for the bird to go on display at Hampton Court Palace.
Mr Fitzsimmons said he bought it in 2019 in an auction of the estate of a deceased antiques dealer.
He said: "I knew it was Tudor, and I knew it was of royal association and 16th Century ... it was a wonderful find."
It was catalogued as an “antique carved wooden bird” when auctioned but has since been identified as Anne Boleyn’s 16th Century royal heraldic emblem, he said.
Mr Fitzsimmons said he estimated the piece, if it was ever sold, could achieve £200,000 at auction "but the actual figure is possibly much higher due to the fact it is an item that belonged to Henry VIII".
Anne Boleyn was the second of Henry's six wives.
Desperate for a male heir, Henry blamed her for not producing one and looked for a way to end his marriage.
She was accused of adultery and witchcraft and executed in 1536.
Mr Fitzsimmons said it was thought the bird was "taken from her apartments by a supporter" as Henry ordered all of her property to be seized and destroyed.
Restoration work also found it still had its original paint, which he said "was phenomenal".
He said: "Because there is next to nothing of Anne Boleyn's personal items ... this is a real survivor."
Prof Tracy Borman, historian and joint chief curator of the Historic Royal Palaces, said staff were "hopeful of taking up Paul Fitzsimmons' generous offer of a long-term loan and are investigating the details at present".
She said: "The falcon was likely part of the decorative scheme commissioned by Henry VIII in honour of Anne Boleyn and in the run-up to her becoming queen in 1533.
"He made several alterations to the palace in preparation for this event, but ordered that all trace of her be removed after her fall from grace in 1536.
"It is possible that it was kept by a supporter of Anne and preserved for posterity, but we will probably never know for sure."