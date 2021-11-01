Renovation work starts in 'key part of city'
Multimillion-pound work is starting to renovate a key part of Plymouth city centre.
The changes at Old Town Street and New George Street will see "dated eighties landscaping" replaced with "brighter" features, Plymouth City Council said.
It will include more vegetation and more sustainable drainage, as well as a performance area and new play area.
The scheme, costing more than £7m, has largely been funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund.
The Heart of the South West LEP also contributed £700,000.
Phase one will begin to lower New George Street, from Armada Way to the House of Fraser service yard in November.
Phase two in Upper New George Street and Old Town Street to St Andrews Cross will get under way in January 2022.
The council has appointed Mildren Construction to carry out the work and the bulk of the scheme will not get under way until after the crucial Christmas shopping period, an authority spokesperson added.
Nick Kelly, the council leader said: "It will not only look better, but it will be greener - not just with more trees.
"The scheme includes a sustainable drainage system which means rainwater will not just end up in the sewers but will be diverted to water plants.
"It's another measure to help tackle climate change," he said.
Steve Hughes, city centre manager, said: "It's great to see so much investment in our city centre. This area was looking tired and needed to change."