Multimillion-pound work is starting to renovate a key part of Plymouth city centre.

The changes at Old Town Street and New George Street will see "dated eighties landscaping" replaced with "brighter" features, Plymouth City Council said.

It will include more vegetation and more sustainable drainage, as well as a performance area and new play area.

The scheme, costing more than £7m, has largely been funded by the government's Transforming Cities Fund.

The Heart of the South West LEP also contributed £700,000.

Phase one will begin to lower New George Street, from Armada Way to the House of Fraser service yard in November.

Phase two in Upper New George Street and Old Town Street to St Andrews Cross will get under way in January 2022.