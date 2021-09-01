Guernsey Covid jabs reach 100,000

One hundred thousand vaccines have been given out in Guernsey.

Medical staff reached the milestone during a drop-in session at Beau Sejour on Tuesday.

About 90% of the island's adult population are now double vaccinated and another 5% have had a single jab.

Alex Hawkins-Drew, Guernsey's lead for public health nursing, said there was a "fabulous team" delivering the vaccines and she was "really proud to be part of it".