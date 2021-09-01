Guernsey Covid jabs reach 100,000
One hundred thousand vaccines have been given out in Guernsey.
Medical staff reached the milestone during a drop-in session at Beau Sejour on Tuesday.
About 90% of the island's adult population are now double vaccinated and another 5% have had a single jab.
Alex Hawkins-Drew, Guernsey's lead for public health nursing, said there was a "fabulous team" delivering the vaccines and she was "really proud to be part of it".
She thanked "everyone from our administrators to our vaccinators and particularly the community of Guernsey who have come forward and accepted their offer of a Covid vaccine".
Mrs Hawkins-Drew said it had been "really important in keeping our community safe".
It is not yet known when Guernsey's coronavirus vaccination booster programme will begin.
Public health teams said they were "working hard" preparing for it but could not say when people would be invited for an appointment.