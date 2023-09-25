Post-Brexit issues, marine renewable energies, emergency planning and cultural links have been discussed during the latest annual summit of political leaders from the Channel Islands and parts of France.

Guernsey hosted the gathering on Friday which saw leaders from Guernsey, Jersey, Alderney, La Manche and the region of Lower Normandy (now unified with Upper Normandy) attend.

Guernsey's government said "consideration and discussion" was also given to "broader political relationships and areas of mutual interest within Europe and the EU".

The annual summit has been taking place since 2015, with representatives from each jurisdiction meeting each year "to explore how they can work together", organisers said.