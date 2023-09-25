Channel Islands and French leaders meet at summit
At a glance
Channel Islands and leaders of French territories have met at an annual summit to discuss mutual interests and concerns
Subjects at the gathering, hosted in Guernsey, included post-Brexit issues, renewable energies, emergency planning and cultural links
Leaders said such face-to-face meetings were "an excellent opportunity" for debate
- Published
Post-Brexit issues, marine renewable energies, emergency planning and cultural links have been discussed during the latest annual summit of political leaders from the Channel Islands and parts of France.
Guernsey hosted the gathering on Friday which saw leaders from Guernsey, Jersey, Alderney, La Manche and the region of Lower Normandy (now unified with Upper Normandy) attend.
Guernsey's government said "consideration and discussion" was also given to "broader political relationships and areas of mutual interest within Europe and the EU".
The annual summit has been taking place since 2015, with representatives from each jurisdiction meeting each year "to explore how they can work together", organisers said.
Jonathan Le Tocq, Guernsey Policy and Resources Committee member with responsibility for external relations, said the meeting was useful because "as neighbours, our jurisdictions share many of the same challenges".
He said those challenges included "the continuing need to manage regulatory changes post-Brexit, the mitigation of climate change and corresponding changes in energy production".
Jersey Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel said: We spoke about a range of issues, including customs and immigration, culture and energy; all very important topics for all participants in the summit.
"Meeting face-to-face is an excellent opportunity to identify how we can cooperate on these subjects and work together to address future challenges.”
Follow BBC Guernsey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.