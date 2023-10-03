County 20mph limit zones to increase, council says
Plans to bring in many more 20mph speed limit zones across Cornwall will go ahead, the council leader has said.
Linda Taylor responded to government plans to change council-guidance, underlining that 30mph should remain the default limit on urban roads.
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said guidance would state 20mph limit zones were required "where there is a good reason", to avoid "punishing drivers".
Conservative Ms Taylor said the plans in Cornwall were "not a blanket ban".
She said the council would continue to deliver what individual communities wanted.
Camelford, along with Falmouth and Penryn, were the first places to see the speed limit reductions brought in, in spring 2022.
A programme to deliver the zones, external in many other areas over the next three to four years is currently under way.
'Very popular pledge'
Ms Taylor continued: "It was our manifesto pledge, and it was a very very popular pledge that we would work with communities who are wanting to bring in 20mph.
"Our proposals, I absolutely need to stress, are not blanket bans through Cornwall".
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday: "What this is about is making sure that the statutory guidance that goes to local councils from government is clear, about making sure that councils, which are obviously in charge of what's happening in their local areas, are doing things with the support and consent from their local community.
"What [councils] should be allowed to do in all cases is act in accordance with the government guidance."
Dean Evans, leader of the Twenty is Plenty campaign in Cornwall and Green Party Falmouth town councillor, said: "It's a last-ditch effort from a sunk government.
"I hope Cornwall Council's got the confidence to carry on.
"People that live in Cornwall, they do know that the 20mph limit makes their roads safer".
