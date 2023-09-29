Man preyed on woman in 90s to steal almost £20,000
A man has been jailed for stealing almost £20,000 from a woman in her 90s
Andrew Deakin took the cash during the Covid-19 pandemic when his victim had placed her trust in him, police said
He admitted theft and fraud by false representation
A man who preyed on a vulnerable woman in her 90s to steal nearly £20,000 has been jailed for 18 months.
Andrew Deakin, from Kidderminster in Worcestershire, made regular cash withdrawals from his victim's bank account between June 2020 and October last year
He previously admitted theft and fraud by false representation at Worcester Crown Court where he was sentenced on Tuesday.
The 50-year-old took advantage of a woman who innocently placed her trust in him, PC Dan Windsor from West Mercia Police said.
The withdrawals of between £100 and £400 at a time were made by Deakin during the coronavirus pandemic when his victim "would have already been feeling afraid of the world outside", the officer added.
Deakin, of Biset Avenue, stole a total of £19,823.
Police investigating the case spotted him on CCTV at the locations he used to withdraw the money.
A proceeds of crime hearing was set to follow, the force said.
