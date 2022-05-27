After more than two years of rules and lockdowns, after this weekend there will be no remaining Covid restrictions in Wales.

In Cardiff the city centre is packed, in stark contrast to the near empty streets in April 2020.

On Friday Ed Sheeran will play the second of his three sold-out Principality Stadium gigs, with people travelling from across the UK to Cardiff.

With all restrictions axed, and Covid infections falling for six consecutive weeks, does this mean the end of the pandemic in Wales?