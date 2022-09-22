Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was left with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and run crash in Worcestershire.

T﻿he 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, in Hollywood, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.

H﻿e was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.

W﻿est Mercia Police said officers were now treating it as attempted murder.

The force said it understood there was a woman, currently unknown, who saw what happened.