Attempted murder probe after hit-and-run
Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was left with potentially life-changing injuries after a hit-and run crash in Worcestershire.
The 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle on Hollywood Lane, in Hollywood, at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham.
West Mercia Police said officers were now treating it as attempted murder.
The force said it understood there was a woman, currently unknown, who saw what happened.
It has called for her to come forward, describing her as potentially a "key witness".
Police said they would also like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dashcam or CCTV.