New 'Borrowdale Banksy' slate sculpture spotted
At a glance
A new "Borrowdale Banksy" has been spotted in the Lake District
Sculptures made from flat slate and stones started appearing in 2021
They got their name because no-one knows who has made them
- Published
Another mystery stone artwork has appeared in the Lake District, leading to speculation it is another "Borrowdale Banksy".
Similar structures found over the past two years have been named after the famous artist because no-one knows who has made them.
Rumours abound on social media but no-one has claimed responsibility.
Clive Rowlandson, from Penrith, said he went "especially" to look for the new work having heard about it from a friend.
"When I did finally find it I looked all around it, took some photos, and then just sat down and admired it for almost an hour - and of course the view behind it," he said.
"This is the first one I have actually seen.
"A friend told me a rough area that it was in. It isn’t on a path and [is] in a difficult location."
The latest construction is a semi-circle propped against a rock face but full circles and arches were spotted by walkers and climbers in 2021 and 2022.
One in Buttermere became a tourist attraction but was later found toppled.
Mr Rowlandson said he did not want to reveal the location as some people "make a point of knocking them down".
He said he could hear voices from walkers on the other side of the hill so it was possible to get close to the sculpture and still miss it.
The structures are believed to have been made using slate from the local area.
The first was discovered in May 2021 by photographer Carl Halliday.
Windermere sculptor Shawn Williamson confirmed at the time he was not responsible for the "incredibly mysterious" artworks but said they took on "the lifeblood or essence of the Lakes".
The Lake District National Park Authority, which manages the area, said it was aware of the latest addition but the artist's identity "remains a mystery".
A spokesperson said: "We know that our spectacular landscapes have inspired people for hundreds of years.
"From Beatrix Potter and William Wordsworth to songstress Taylor Swift more recently."
Fears have been expressed the artworks may attract too many visitors, with less experienced walkers tempted on to terrain beyond their capabilities.
Others are concerned the sculptures could fall and hurt someone.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.