A trans woman who quit politics to set up her town's first Pride festival said abuse she received while transitioning was "bordering on assault".

Kathryn Downs started her transition in 2009 before she became mayor of Hednesford, Staffordshire, in 2019 and 2021.

She founded Chase Pride in 2022 and the festival returns this weekend.

Ms Downs said she encountered "hostility, lots of looks and stares, tuts and muttering under the breath" when she went shopping.

While on other occasions "people would come and push, shove and kick".

She added it led to depression and the abuse she received "led me at times to be quite withdrawn, almost hide away from society."