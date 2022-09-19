A garda (Irish police) car has been struck by another vehicle after two cars were observed "driving erratically" in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin, police have said.

Gardaí were responding to reports of dangerous driving at the time of the crash.

The two cars failed to stop when requested, Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reports.

One of the vehicles then collided with a police car.

No injuries have been reported.

Police have appealed for information.