In a statement, the council said people living near Camberley Sewage Treatment Works first made complaints about the smell in mid June.

Resident Thomas George said the smell was "really, really unpleasant".

"You don't want to open the windows, you feel like you're trapped indoors, you put your washing on the line, your washing smells of it. Everything smells of it."

Councillor Morgan Rise said the issue "should never have happened in the first place, and has gone on far too long, blighting so many people’s summer".

He added the resolution of the problem and handling of the complaints was "entirely Thames Water's responsibility".