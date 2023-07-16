A man who died in a car crash in County Mayo was an older brother of singer Ronan Keating.

Ciaran Keating died in a two-vehicle collision which happened at about 15:35 local time on Saturday in Ballymiles, near Swinford, police said.

The driver of the second car was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information.

It is understood that Mr Keating, who was aged in his 50s, was travelling with his wife Ann Marie to watch their son Ruairí play for Cork City FC.

Ann Marie Keating and the other vehicle's passenger received treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The football club expressed their sympathies on social media on Sunday.