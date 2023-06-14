Thunderstorms forecast after hottest day of year
- Published
Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of north Wales this week after the area experienced the hottest day of the year.
The dry weather will give way to "thundery and unstable" conditions on Thursday and Friday, according to the Met Office.
Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in Wales.
Nowhere in the UK had previously reached more than 30°C (86F) on 13 June as far back as records go, but Porthmadog in Gwynedd broke that record, reaching 31°C on Tuesday.
The Met Office said Northern Ireland is expected to experience between two and 2.5cm (0.79 to 0.98 inches) of rainfall within an hour, before it spreads to parts of north Wales, western Scotland, north-west England.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said that, while temperatures will remain hotter than average for this time of year, most regions will drop below the threshold for a heatwave.
According to the agency, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold, with the threshold varying in each county.