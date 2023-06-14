Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of north Wales this week after the area experienced the hottest day of the year.

The dry weather will give way to "thundery and unstable" conditions on Thursday and Friday, according to the Met Office.

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year so far in Wales.

Nowhere in the UK had previously reached more than 30°C (86F) on 13 June as far back as records go, but Porthmadog in Gwynedd broke that record, reaching 31°C on Tuesday.