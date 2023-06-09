A schoolgirl striker has bagged so many goals this season that she had to be taken off at half time to help even up the score.

Amelia, 10, netted 143 goals for Gurnos FC in Merthyr Tydfil this season in just her second playing football.

Her coach and father Jamie said it was the result of hard work and "natural talent".

He said he started to substitute her to give other teams a chance after she began averaging 10 goals a game.