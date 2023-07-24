National Marine Aquarium marks 25th anniversary
At a glance
Staff at the National Marine Aquarium are celebrating the attraction's 25th anniversary
A new exhibit has been opened to mark the occasion
Since it opened, the aquarium has seen more then seven million visitors
- Published
The National Marine Aquarium in Plymouth is marking its 25th anniversary.
The attraction has seen seven million visitors since its doors opened in 1998.
Staff at the aquarium said they would be marking the occasion with a new permanent exhibit, an immersive timeline display looking at the aquarium's 25-year history.
The aquarium, home to more than 5,000 ocean animals, has also hosted more than 600,000 schoolchildren.
Roger Maslin, chief executive of the National Marine Aquarium and Ocean Conservation Trust, said: “The aquarium was an ambitious project from its inception 25 years ago and remains an incredible facility to this day.
"Making this landmark is a huge achievement and we are enormously grateful to everyone who has been involved in our journey.”
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.