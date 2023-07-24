A transport expert says closing off some of Bristol's roads to vehicles is "just scratching the surface."

Bollards and planters will be placed on roads in Barton Hill and St George as part of a trial by Bristol City Council.

Green campaigner and transport planner at climate charity Possible, Rob Bryher, said plans for a new Liveable Neighbourhood in east Bristol were "minuscule" compared to what the city needs.

While Mr Bryher said most people would welcome the changes after a few months, some residents have expressed concerns the restrictions will cause congested roads elsewhere.