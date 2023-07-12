A woman has pleaded guilty to several offences after she was arrested on school grounds with a weapon.

Lucy Maull, 37, was detained at Wroughton Junior School in Swindon on Tuesday after causing a security alert that led to buildings being locked down.

At the town's magistrates court on Wednesday she admitted possession of an offensive weapon on school grounds and two charges of common assault against an emergency services worker.

Maull, of Inverary Road, Wroughton, will be sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 25 August.

Maull also pleaded guilty to possession of an article with blade on school grounds and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.

She admitted a further charge of using threatening, abusive words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence.