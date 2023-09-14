Trail of lighthouse sculptures to decorate streets
At a glance
Forty lighthouse sculptures will form a trail in Southampton and Cowes
The 8ft (2.4m) tall sculptures are set to be in place in the summer
They will be joined by 30 mini lighthouses designed by local schools
Money raised from auctioning the sculptures will be donated to Southampton Children's Hospital
- Published
Lighthouse sculptures are set to stand on streets and open spaces to raise money for a children's hospital.
The 40 sculptures will go on show in Southampton and Cowes on the Isle of Wight sponsored by businesses and decorated by artists.
Light the South will see the 8ft (2.4m) tall lighthouses form a trail for eight weeks next summer.
The sculptures will then be auctioned off to the public in September 2024 to raise money for Southampton Children's Hospital.
Schools will also be given the chance to design and adopt a mini lighthouse sculpture.
The 30 mini lighthouses will be dotted along the trail alongside the larger lighthouses.
The free trail is being created by the charity of University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust team with Wild in Art.
Previous art trails from the event firm include a Snoopy trail in Wales, Shaun the Sheep across Tyneside and balloon-shaped dogs in Swindon.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, or Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk, external.