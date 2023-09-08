Mental health unit upgrade delayed again
- Published
Refurbishment work at Jersey's mental health unit has again been delayed.
A full reopening of the inpatient mental health facility Clinique Pinel is now not likely to happen until mid-December.
Health officials said there was still work to do in the site's reception area and in a lift.
The project is about £800,000 over budget.
Andy Weir, director of mental health and adult social care, said in December 2022 "several issues" at the site had delayed work.
He said some of these had only been identified after the project had begun.
The project had originally been due for completion in January 2022.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter, external and Facebook, external. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk, external.