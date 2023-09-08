Thousands see Tour of Britain roll though Essex
Crowds have been out in force in Essex to welcome the riders of the sixth stage of the Tour of Britain.
The men's elite cycle race started in Southend and finished in Harlow.
It is the first time Southend has welcomed the modern tour, with the Essex leg covering nearly 91 miles (146km).
The Dutch cyclist Danny Van Poppel won stage six.
