Alarm as antique fire engines look for new home
At a glance
The future of a collection of memorabilia connected to the fire service in Wales is in doubt
The Welsh Area Fire Engine Restoration Society (WAFERS) says its current location is not suitable
Memorabilia includes engines dating from the 1700s.
Welsh fire service memorabilia dating from the 1700s is under threat because of a lack of suitable locations to house it.
The Welsh Area Fire Engine Restoration Society (WAFERS) has been collecting old engines, including one used as part of the rescue effort during the Aberfan disaster, for 30 years.
They are stored in an industrial unit in Skewen, near Neath, but the society is now looking for a new location.
"Somebody would jump at this collection because this is a national collection, there's no doubt about that," said secretary Malcolm Evans.
He said members were "very concerned" children could have an accident outside when they would visit for fire lectures.
Most of the volunteers involved in the society used to work in the fire service.
The group was set up after eventual co-founder Raymond Evans bought a fire engine when he retired.
"I just couldn't get rid of the feeling of camaraderie," he said.
"We were driving around, going camping, and we found out there were other members in the area who also had fire engines, so we thought why not get together and form a group."
For Mr Evans it has been a lifetime's work, and he hopes it could be saved for future generations.
"It would mean the world really, because there's so much history here that can be passed on to the children of today."