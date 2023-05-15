Three Surrey councils face planning department cutbacks

Three councils in Surrey have been warned that their planning departments may have their decision-making powers stripped.

Guildford, Waverley and Epsom and Ewell Borough Councils have each been written to by housing secretary Michael Gove over their “very poor” quality of service.

All councils must determine at least 70% of non-major planning applications within eight weeks, or agree an extension.

The three Surrey councils have fallen below that figure, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said.