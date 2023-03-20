Museums, libraries and arts schemes across the West Midlands are being given more than £12.8m to fund a range of projects.

The largest piece of the money from the government, £5m, will be used to extend the Potteries Museum & Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent.

"We are absolutely thrilled," councillor Lorraine Beardmore said.

In Walsall, the Grade II listed Guildhall will be revamped with £3.7m of the total, the borough council said.

The vacant building will become a Creative Industries Enterprise Centre to run and grow creative businesses and projects, councillor Adrian Andrew said.

"This project will champion Walsall’s unique offer and secure the area as a great place to live, work, visit and invest," he added.