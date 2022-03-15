An appeal has been launched after number of ducks were stolen from a property near Harrogate.

The five white Call Ducks were plucked from their pen overnight between 2 and 3 March.

It happened on Swincliffe Lane in Hampsthwaite, according to North Yorkshire Police.

Anybody who has any information about the theft, or who noticed suspicious activity in the area at the time, has been asked to get in touch with police.

