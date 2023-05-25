Fire in Chertsey causes road closures
Firefighters are dealing with a blaze at a home in Surrey.
Surrey Fire and Rescue Service were called to Windsor Street in Chertsey at 08:07 BST.
An aerial ladder platform, 10 fire engines, a water carrier and a command unit vehicle are at the scene.
Several roads have been cordoned off, and people are being asked to avoid the area.
